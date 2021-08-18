Distillate Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 49,198 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 93,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.22.

Shares of BTG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. 77,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,369,002. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.