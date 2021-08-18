Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in PACCAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in PACCAR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.10. 1,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,674. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

