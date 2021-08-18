DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 10,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.99. DLH has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DLH by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 756,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 241,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 152,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

