DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 10,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.99. DLH has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $13.14.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
DLH Company Profile
DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.
Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.