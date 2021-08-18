Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Sells $2,548,201.50 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.67. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. Research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $61,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

