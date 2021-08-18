Domain Holdings Australia Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:DHG)

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 22nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.
Domain Holdings Australia Company Profile
