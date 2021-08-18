Domain Holdings Australia Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:DHG)

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

Domain Holdings Australia Company Profile

Domain Holdings Australia Limited operates as a real estate media and technology services company that focuses on the property market in Australia. It operates through three segments: Core Digital, Consumer Solutions and Other, and Print segments. The company offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through its listings portals on desktop and mobile, as well as through social media and print magazines.

