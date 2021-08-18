Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

CWXZF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.37. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.