Donut Market Capitalization Tops $882,583.43 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Donut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $882,583.43 and approximately $359,159.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00052838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00128911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00149400 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,693.23 or 1.00113887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.94 or 0.00882445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.40 or 0.06835213 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

