Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after purchasing an additional 38,778 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

NYSE DOV opened at $173.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.88. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.01.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

