Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $173.24

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.24 and last traded at $173.08, with a volume of 4610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

