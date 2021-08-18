Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,080.00

Draper Esprit VCT PLC (LON:EDV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and last traded at GBX 1,720 ($22.47), with a volume of 108729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,700 ($22.21).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EDV shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,247.43. The firm has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Draper Esprit VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

Draper Esprit VCT Company Profile (LON:EDV)

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

