Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.07

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 6773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNB. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.20.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 109,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,825.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 160,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,762,000 after buying an additional 12,299,987 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,662 shares during the last quarter. Ratos AB purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $103,770,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

