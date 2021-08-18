Dun & Bradstreet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,799 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 860% compared to the typical daily volume of 604 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.20. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,373.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 160,506 shares of company stock worth $3,055,249 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299,987 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,308,000 after buying an additional 5,798,662 shares during the last quarter. Ratos AB purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $103,770,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,232,000 after buying an additional 2,536,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

