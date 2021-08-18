Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 19,603 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Welltower stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,690. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

