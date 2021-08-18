Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,558 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,269.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after buying an additional 243,337 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,665,000 after buying an additional 249,221 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.54. 593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,803. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

