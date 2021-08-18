Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,464 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 57,084 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $454.66. The stock had a trading volume of 21,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,266. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $453.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $411.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.