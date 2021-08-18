Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,682,000 after purchasing an additional 395,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,323,000 after purchasing an additional 341,342 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

Shares of TSCO traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.77. The company had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,755. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

