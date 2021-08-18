Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:DURYY remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

