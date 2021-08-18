Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,157 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,475 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,548,000 after acquiring an additional 359,555 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Crown by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 351,373 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,388,000 after acquiring an additional 73,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In other news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCK traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $106.32. 208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

