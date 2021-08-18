Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 447 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $358.64. The stock had a trading volume of 67,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,110,748. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total transaction of $90,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,435,719 shares of company stock worth $841,422,186. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

