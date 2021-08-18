Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 753 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,274,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after purchasing an additional 203,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 113.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,984,000 after buying an additional 582,326 shares during the period. Finally, 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $150,307,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $126.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.46.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.57.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

