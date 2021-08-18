Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,191 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,203,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 40,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 483,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,389 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,730 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

