Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $100,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.