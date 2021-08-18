Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $169,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 798 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in United Parcel Service by 30.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after buying an additional 20,687 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

