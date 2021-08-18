Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $95,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAM opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

