Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $256,658,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 506,972 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 478,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $145.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

