EDC Blockchain (EDC) Achieves Market Cap of $898,860.12

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $898,860.12 and approximately $266,403.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,575.20 or 1.00052332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00041419 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00074309 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000976 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010349 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000600 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

