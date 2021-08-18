Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Down 5.1%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.75 and last traded at $59.46. Approximately 11,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,079,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.66.

EDIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9).

