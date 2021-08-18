eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Shares Down 4.5%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF)’s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 1,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Separately, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of eDreams ODIGEO in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get eDreams ODIGEO alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.