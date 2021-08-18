Education Ecosystem Price Tops $0.0139 on Exchanges (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $244,807.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00057736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.34 or 0.00854067 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00048027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00104302 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

