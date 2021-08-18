eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.31. eHealth has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $94.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in eHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $36,918,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in eHealth by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in eHealth by 84,725.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in eHealth by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

