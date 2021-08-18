Einsteinium Market Capitalization Reaches $15.75 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 71.5% against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $15.75 million and $340,894.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.07 or 0.00374766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,924,856 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.