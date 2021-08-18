Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.14

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 17762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.80, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $117,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

