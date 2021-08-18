Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 282,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,242.0 days.

ELMUF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elisa Oyj has an average rating of “Hold”.

ELMUF remained flat at $$63.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.90. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

