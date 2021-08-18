Ellaism (ELLA) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $87,165.86 and approximately $55.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.90 or 0.06775256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00143420 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.