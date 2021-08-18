Emerald Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $4,835,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Nucor by 24.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.00. 107,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

