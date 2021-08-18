Emerald Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after acquiring an additional 477,978 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after buying an additional 605,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,865,000 after buying an additional 1,364,568 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,590,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,855,000 after purchasing an additional 89,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.11. 114,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,124,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.92. The firm has a market cap of $217.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

