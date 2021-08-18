Emerald Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $2,923,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.7% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 102,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.63. 174,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,288,911. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.75. The firm has a market cap of $455.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.