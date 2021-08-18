Emerald Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Emerald Advisors LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $7.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $526.43. 100,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,339. The company has a market capitalization of $233.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $518.79.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

