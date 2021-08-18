Emerald Advisors LLC Takes $594,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Ford Motor by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,187,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

