Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESP. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of ESP stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 100 ($1.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,100. Empiric Student Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £603.20 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.

In other news, insider Duncan Garrood acquired 93,122 shares of Empiric Student Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £83,809.80 ($109,498.04).

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

