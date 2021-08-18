Eneco Refresh Limited (ASX:ERG) Insider Henry Heng Acquires 469,800 Shares

Eneco Refresh Limited (ASX:ERG) insider Henry Heng purchased 469,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,912.80 ($12,080.57).

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76.

Eneco Refresh Company Profile

Eneco Refresh Limited produces and distributes bottled water and filtration systems in Australia. It also rents water coolers; and distributes filtration systems and water purifiers. In addition, the company produces and distributes plastic molded products, including containers and jars, bottles, gardening products, automotive parts, and toys.

