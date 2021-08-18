Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is witnessing higher operating costs including labor, tariffs and transportation costs. These costs will persist over the rest of the fiscal year. For fiscal 2021, adjusted gross margin is expected to fall year over year on rising inflationary cost pressures. Nonetheless, it is experiencing strong growth in auto care and batteries businesses, which fueled third-quarter fiscal 2021 performance. Growth across the company’s segments led by favorable consumer demand fueled its performance. International markets delivered growth in all categories. Management is focused on boosting the top line and margins while achieving operational excellence. Fiscal 2021 revenues are likely to grow 8-9% on distribution gains, higher demand and favorable currency impacts.”

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

Energizer stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,811. Energizer has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Energizer by 597.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 224,094 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 16.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 203,807.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 34.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 196,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 76.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.