Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87, Fidelity Earnings reports. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 276.58%.

NASDAQ NETI traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. 2,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,516. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $207.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.23. Eneti has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eneti stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Eneti as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

