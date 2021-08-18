Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGHSF shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS EGHSF opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $59.95.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.