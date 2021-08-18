Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) Short Interest Up 27.3% in July

Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ERGO opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12. Entia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.39.
About Entia Biosciences
See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Entia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.