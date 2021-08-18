Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Trading Down 1.2%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 7,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 60,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Entrée Resources from C$1.05 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.