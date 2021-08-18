EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $618.98

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $618.98 and last traded at $618.97, with a volume of 237618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $607.85.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 91.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $543.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $36,473,214. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 48,556 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

