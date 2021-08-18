Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,558,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.