Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Humanigen, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humanigen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.93. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humanigen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $15.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $939.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -2.35. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $29.20.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $95,151.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,314,317 shares of company stock valued at $42,015,684. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth $1,742,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth $19,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humanigen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 653,367 shares during the period. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

