Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stelco Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stelco in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.70. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco has a 1 year low of C$21.00 and a 1 year high of C$26.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.